    U.S. Coast Guard participates in Liberation Day Parade 2022

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    07.21.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Mirconesia / Sector Guam

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia includes Sector Guam, Station Apra Harbor, the USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215), MAT/WAT Guam, USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139), Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), and Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), participate in the annual Liberation day parade down Marine Corps Drive in Guam on July 21, 2022. Liberation Day reminds us of the sacrifice of the people of Guam and the forces who liberated them after 31 months of occupation. The USCGC Tupelo (WLB 303) and 10 Coast Guard-manned Navy warships stood alongside their fellows in Operation Forager — to liberate the island of Guam from Japanese control. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 23:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: HAGATNA, GU

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard participates in Liberation Day Parade 2022, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Coast Guard
    Community
    Liberation22

