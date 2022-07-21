U.S. Coast Guard participates in Liberation Day Parade 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia includes Sector Guam, Station Apra Harbor, the USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215), MAT/WAT Guam, USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139), Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), and Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), participate in the annual Liberation day parade down Marine Corps Drive in Guam on July 21, 2022. Liberation Day reminds us of the sacrifice of the people of Guam and the forces who liberated them after 31 months of occupation. The USCGC Tupelo (WLB 303) and 10 Coast Guard-manned Navy warships stood alongside their fellows in Operation Forager — to liberate the island of Guam from Japanese control. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)