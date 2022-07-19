Battle of Daejeon Victory Ceremony (B-Roll)

The Battle of Daejeon Victory Ceremony was held at Daejeon City Hall July 19, 2022. The ceremony was to honor and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division that were killed in action at the Battle of Daejeon during the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
