    Battle of Daejeon Victory Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Irelan Summers 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Battle of Daejeon Victory Ceremony was held at Daejeon City Hall July 19, 2022. The ceremony was to honor and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division that were killed in action at the Battle of Daejeon during the Korean War. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 21:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851624
    VIRIN: 220719-F-FW816-008
    Filename: DOD_109129509
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

