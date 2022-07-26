Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition M4 Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps qualify at an M4 range as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022.The M4 Carbine range was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each competitor’s weapon proficiency and technical expertise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851614
    VIRIN: 220726-A-MA645-496
    Filename: DOD_109129425
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition M4 Range, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3rdID
    #M4Carbine
    #FortStewart/HunterArmyAirfield
    #18thBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT