XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition M4 Range

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps qualify at an M4 range as part of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022.The M4 Carbine range was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each competitor’s weapon proficiency and technical expertise. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851614
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-MA645-496
|Filename:
|DOD_109129425
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
