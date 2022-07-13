PACAF Band member Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Alycia Cancel, vocalist with the PACAF Band talks about being a member of the band. The band visited the Yokota Air Base Library to sing songs for some of the children July 13, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)