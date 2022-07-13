PACAF Band member Spot

Senior Airman Alycia Cancel, vocalist with the PACAF Band talks about being a member of the band. The band visited the Yokota Air Base Library to sing songs for some of the children July 13, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 21:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851611
|VIRIN:
|220713-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109129411
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
