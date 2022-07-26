Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Formal Board

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Pvt. Destiny Husband, Sgt. Javiera Scott and Spc. Daniel Thompson

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Javiera Scott introduces the formal knowledge board portion of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Although many of the events of the Best Squad Competition focus on physical strength, endurance, and tactical proficiency, competitors were also evaluated using a formal board to test their knowledge in a classroom-type environment. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Destiny Husband)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 17:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851590
    VIRIN: 220726-A-QU174-1001
    Filename: DOD_109129047
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Formal Board, by PV2 Destiny Husband, SGT Javiera Scott and SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Board
    #3rdID
    #FortStewart/HunterArmyAirfield
    #18thBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT