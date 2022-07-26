XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Formal Board

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Javiera Scott introduces the formal knowledge board portion of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Although many of the events of the Best Squad Competition focus on physical strength, endurance, and tactical proficiency, competitors were also evaluated using a formal board to test their knowledge in a classroom-type environment. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Destiny Husband)