U.S. Army Sgt. Javiera Scott introduces the formal knowledge board portion of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Although many of the events of the Best Squad Competition focus on physical strength, endurance, and tactical proficiency, competitors were also evaluated using a formal board to test their knowledge in a classroom-type environment. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851590
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-QU174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109129047
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Formal Board, by PV2 Destiny Husband, SGT Javiera Scott and SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
