Air Force Cycling Team rides in RAGBRAI

B-roll video shows members of the Air Force Cycling Team riding their bicycles in western Iowa, near Sioux City, during the first leg of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI on July 24, 2022.



The weeklong bicycle ride is taking the team of 105 cyclists from the Missouri river to the Mississippi River, along with over 15,000 other cyclists for the annual event.



The Air Force Cycling Team began riding this year’s route in Sioux City where the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing hosted the team for the first night of the event.



Air Force Cycling Team Executive Director Trey Munn said the team is open to all ranks of the Air Force active-duty, guard, reserve, and Space Force. Members of the team at this year’s event come from all over the world. The team also includes family members and retirees.



The team has a rich history of acting as the “Guardian Angels of the road,” where they help people with injuries and equipment issues.



The first day of RAGBRAI this year was themed after the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary, and many cyclists could be seen wearing patriotic colors and Air Force clothing.



Over the course of the seven-day event, the team will be making its way to Lansing along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, with overnight stops in six cities along the nearly 462 mile route.