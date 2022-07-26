XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Land Navigation

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in a land navigation event during a Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June, 26 2022. Land navigation was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each squad’s proficiency in small-unit tactics and technical expertise. Land navigation is a core military discipline, requiring Soldiers to plot points on a grid map and traverse through rough terrain, and adverse conditions, day or night. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Anthony Ford, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|07.26.2022
|07.26.2022 17:57
|B-Roll
|851574
|220726-A-HS753-268
|DOD_109128865
|00:00:50
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|1
