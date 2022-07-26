Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Land Navigation

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in a land navigation event during a Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June, 26 2022. Land navigation was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each squad’s proficiency in small-unit tactics and technical expertise. Land navigation is a core military discipline, requiring Soldiers to plot points on a grid map and traverse through rough terrain, and adverse conditions, day or night. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Anthony Ford, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851574
    VIRIN: 220726-A-HS753-268
    Filename: DOD_109128865
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Land Navigation, by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Land Navigation
    Best Squad Competition
    18thBSC

