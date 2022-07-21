Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th AW Super Hercules Take Off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Two C-130 J-30 Super Hercules take off from McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, on July 21, 2022. The Super Hercules crews performed night vision proficiency training in the local air space.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851554
    VIRIN: 220719-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_109128676
    Length: 00:16:30
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW Super Hercules Take Off, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Super Hercules
    WVNG
    WVANG
    130th AW
    C-130 J-30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT