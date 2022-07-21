Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Insider Threat Task Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    Director of the National Insider Threat Task Force, Charles Margiotta, and the Director of the DOD Counter Insider Threat Program, Brad Millick, both provide information on the Nation's Insider Threat initiatives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 12:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 851530
    VIRIN: 220721-D-D0467-2001
    Filename: DOD_109128127
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Insider Threat Task Force, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Insider Threat
    DOD Counter Insider Threat Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT