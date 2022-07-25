TYR 22 (Social Media Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Training Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen with Special Boat Team – TWELVE, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Group FOUR advise and train with Swedish Marines from 4th Marine Regiment, Swedish Amphibious Corps and Greek army soldiers with 1st Raider–Paratrooper Brigade during exercise TYR 22 at the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) in Souda Bay, Greece, July 11-22, 2022. TYR 22 is a Maritime Interdiction Operations exercise held at NMIOTC, bringing together Swedish Marines, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy Special warfare combatant -craft crewmen to improve U.S. and NATO Partner operational capacity, capability, and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. William Chockey)