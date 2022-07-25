Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sheppard Show Ep. 7: Bird Dawgs

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode, Wildlife Biologist Ted Pepps joins us as we highlight a lesser-known job with the Bird Dawgs. They have a responsibility to keep pilots and aircraft safe from bird and animal strike hazards on and around Sheppard AFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 11:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 851521
    VIRIN: 220725-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109127871
    Length: 00:32:13
    Location: TX, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base, Bird, BASH, Bird Dog

