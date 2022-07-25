The Sheppard Show Ep. 7: Bird Dawgs

In this episode, Wildlife Biologist Ted Pepps joins us as we highlight a lesser-known job with the Bird Dawgs. They have a responsibility to keep pilots and aircraft safe from bird and animal strike hazards on and around Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 11:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|851521
|VIRIN:
|220725-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127871
|Length:
|00:32:13
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
