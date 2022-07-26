Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korean War Armistice Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey 

    Communication Directorate             

    In remembrance of Korean War Armistice Day, Marking the end of major combat operations in the Korean War on July 28, 1953. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Santicia Ambriez-Stippy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851515
    VIRIN: 220721-M-XF644-0001
    Filename: DOD_109127741
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean War Armistice Day, by LCpl Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat
    Korea
    Armistice day
    Korean War

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT