In remembrance of Korean War Armistice Day, Marking the end of major combat operations in the Korean War on July 28, 1953. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Santicia Ambriez-Stippy)
|07.26.2022
|07.26.2022 11:34
|Video Productions
|851515
|220721-M-XF644-0001
|DOD_109127741
|00:02:01
|VA, US
|3
|3
