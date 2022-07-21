Col Jason Trew highlights the SAASS program and requirements.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 08:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|851497
|VIRIN:
|220721-F-JY552-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127485
|Length:
|00:16:14
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SAASS Recruitment Presentation, by Lester Finuf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT