TAE Assumption of Command - Short version

This is the short version of the Assumption of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District on July 21, 2022, at the MWR Theater, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton presided over the event as outgoing commander Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman passed the district flag to Lt. Col. Childers, in a symbolic ceremony that signifies the transfer of command. (US Army video by William Mounts, ASG-KU TSC)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851496
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-CN651-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127464
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|BOERNE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
