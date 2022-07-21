TAE Assumption of Command - Short version

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the short version of the Assumption of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District on July 21, 2022, at the MWR Theater, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton presided over the event as outgoing commander Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman passed the district flag to Lt. Col. Childers, in a symbolic ceremony that signifies the transfer of command. (US Army video by William Mounts, ASG-KU TSC)