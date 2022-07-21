Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAE Assumption of Command - Short version

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.21.2022

    Video by William Mounts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    This is the short version of the Assumption of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers assumes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District on July 21, 2022, at the MWR Theater, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton presided over the event as outgoing commander Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman passed the district flag to Lt. Col. Childers, in a symbolic ceremony that signifies the transfer of command. (US Army video by William Mounts, ASG-KU TSC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851496
    VIRIN: 220721-A-CN651-1001
    Filename: DOD_109127464
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: BOERNE, TX, US
    Hometown: PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAE Assumption of Command - Short version, by William Mounts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assumption of Command
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    Lt. Col Peter Ammerman
    William Mounts
    Sgt. Maj. Joseph Taylor
    Lt. Col. Richard T. Childers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT