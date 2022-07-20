AERRs in Action: Fleet Subject Matter Expert of the Week- Equipment Operator (EO) Advancement Examination Readiness Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 20, 2022) - Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs) from the Equipment Operator (EO) Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) gather in Pensacola, Florida, to review and develop exam content for the Navy-wide advancement exams for their respective rating. Chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs interested in attending an Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) can apply at MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil/). After logging in, click "Professional Resources," then "Navy Advancement Center," then "Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR)."