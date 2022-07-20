PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 20, 2022) - Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs) from the Equipment Operator (EO) Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) gather in Pensacola, Florida, to review and develop exam content for the Navy-wide advancement exams for their respective rating. Chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs interested in attending an Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) can apply at MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil/). After logging in, click "Professional Resources," then "Navy Advancement Center," then "Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR)."
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 07:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|851495
|VIRIN:
|220720-N-YR423-680
|Filename:
|DOD_109127463
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AERRs in Action: Fleet Subject Matter Expert of the Week- Equipment Operator (EO) Advancement Examination Readiness Review, by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
