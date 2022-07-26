Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retro Vending Machine

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    For lovers of food and all things vintage, there is a place near Camp Zama
    that offers more than 100 retro vending machines stocked with food, drinks,
    ice cream and more!

    People can pop coins into the machines from the 1970s and 80s to purchase
    items or just come by to admire them.

    #GoodNeighbors #CulturalExperience

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

