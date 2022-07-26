Retro Vending Machine

For lovers of food and all things vintage, there is a place near Camp Zama
that offers more than 100 retro vending machines stocked with food, drinks,
ice cream and more!
People can pop coins into the machines from the 1970s and 80s to purchase
items or just come by to admire them.
#GoodNeighbors #CulturalExperience
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 05:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851494
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127366
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
Downloads: 0
|0
High-Res. Downloads: 0
|0
