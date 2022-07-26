Retro Vending Machine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For lovers of food and all things vintage, there is a place near Camp Zama

that offers more than 100 retro vending machines stocked with food, drinks,

ice cream and more!



People can pop coins into the machines from the 1970s and 80s to purchase

items or just come by to admire them.



#GoodNeighbors #CulturalExperience