RAN and JSMDF dive on USS Midway - Broll - Interviews

SAN DIEGO (July 18, 2022) Interviews with Lieutenant Commander Andrew Thomas, Commanding Officer, Clearance Dive Team 4; Petty Officer 1st Class Kenshin Kawashima, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force.



Clearance Divers from the Royal Australian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted a combined training activity, involving the clearance and removal of limpet mines, on the USS Midway Museum Ship in San Diego, California during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Craig Barrett)