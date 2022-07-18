29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Mortars Live Fire

Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare the mortar rounds to support a live-fire mission during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 18, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army Brigade and an Army National Guard Brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 22:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851437
|VIRIN:
|220723-Z-MA694-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127029
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
