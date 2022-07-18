USAF, RAAF Airmen perform bilateral training in Australia

Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, fly a Bomber Task Force mission July 18, alongside two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, over Royal Australia Air Force Base Curtin, Australia, during exercise Koolendong 22. Exercise Koolendong 22 is a combined and joint force exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations conducted by U.S. service members and Australian Defence Force personnel. The BTF will conduct joint training and missions alongside Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851430
|VIRIN:
|220718-F-LX214-1168
|Filename:
|DOD_109126932
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|WA, AU
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
