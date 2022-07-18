Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAAF Airmen perform bilateral training in Australia

    WA, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, fly a Bomber Task Force mission July 18, alongside two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, over Royal Australia Air Force Base Curtin, Australia, during exercise Koolendong 22. Exercise Koolendong 22 is a combined and joint force exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations conducted by U.S. service members and Australian Defence Force personnel. The BTF will conduct joint training and missions alongside Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851430
    VIRIN: 220718-F-LX214-1168
    Filename: DOD_109126932
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: WA, AU

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF Airmen perform bilateral training in Australia, by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-2
    Stealth
    B-2 Spirit
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force

