Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPOT: Fridays With Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief is hosting a "podcast" series with the intent of fostering positive discussions on leadership, culture, resilience, and warfighting readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 21:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851427
    VIRIN: 220725-F-WN543-947
    Filename: DOD_109126914
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPOT: Fridays With Fleet, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet
    podcast
    with
    Fridays

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT