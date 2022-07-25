U.S. Army Soldiers from XVIII Airborne Corps gather for a welcome brief prior to the start of the Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The Best Squad competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo taken by Pfc. Summer Parish, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851415
|VIRIN:
|220725-A-WS018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109126413
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Competitors receive welcome brief prior to the start of XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition, by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
