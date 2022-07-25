Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors receive welcome brief prior to the start of XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Pfc. Summer Parish 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from XVIII Airborne Corps gather for a welcome brief prior to the start of the Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The Best Squad competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo taken by Pfc. Summer Parish, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Best Squad Competition
    #18thBSC

