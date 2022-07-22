Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Navy medics train in casualty care field exercise

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Marines and Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines conduct a contact patrol July 22, 2022, during training on North Post at Fort McCoy. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 is holding annual training at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851414
    VIRIN: 220722-A-OK556-152
    Filename: DOD_109126374
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Navy medics train in casualty care field exercise, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Hospital Corpsman
    Fort McCoy
    2-24 Marines

