Marines, Navy medics train in casualty care field exercise

Marines and Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines conduct a contact patrol July 22, 2022, during training on North Post at Fort McCoy. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 is holding annual training at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|07.22.2022
|07.25.2022 16:54
|B-Roll
|00:00:54
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
