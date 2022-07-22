Marines, Navy medics train in casualty care field exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851414" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines and Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines conduct a contact patrol July 22, 2022, during training on North Post at Fort McCoy. The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division. The 2/24 is holding annual training at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)