Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, provides the invocation July 14, 2022, during the Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis., During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became the new commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851413
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-OK556-029
|Filename:
|DOD_109126365
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain provides invocation for Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT