Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain provides invocation for Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain, provides the invocation July 14, 2022, during the Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis., During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became the new commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)