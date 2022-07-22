U.S. Army Soldiers, Families and members of the Fort Stewart community attend the Twilight Tattoo ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2022. The event also highlighted the division’s Marne Hall of Fame with the goal of connecting current Dogface Soldiers with past Dogface Soldiers who demonstrated service within the division, their lifelong commitment to the division’s values, and either the valorous combat actions or their contributions to their chosen fields outside the division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser and Pvt. Dustin Stark)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851404
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-IP537-153
|Filename:
|DOD_109126313
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Hosts Twilight Tattoo, by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
