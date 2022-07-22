Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Hosts Twilight Tattoo

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Families and members of the Fort Stewart community attend the Twilight Tattoo ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2022. The event also highlighted the division’s Marne Hall of Fame with the goal of connecting current Dogface Soldiers with past Dogface Soldiers who demonstrated service within the division, their lifelong commitment to the division’s values, and either the valorous combat actions or their contributions to their chosen fields outside the division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser and Pvt. Dustin Stark)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851404
    VIRIN: 220722-A-IP537-153
    Filename: DOD_109126313
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Hosts Twilight Tattoo, by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd ID
    Twilight Tattoo
    Rock of the Marne
    Dogface Soldier

