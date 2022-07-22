3rd Infantry Division Hosts Twilight Tattoo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, Families and members of the Fort Stewart community attend the Twilight Tattoo ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 22, 2022. The event also highlighted the division’s Marne Hall of Fame with the goal of connecting current Dogface Soldiers with past Dogface Soldiers who demonstrated service within the division, their lifelong commitment to the division’s values, and either the valorous combat actions or their contributions to their chosen fields outside the division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser and Pvt. Dustin Stark)