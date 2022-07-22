Information Operations Explained

Soldiers from the 301st Information Operations (IO) Battalion validated their skills and their ability to work as a cohesive team during their July Training Readiness Exercise (TRX).
The TRX is the organization’s last internal validation before IO Soldiers begin their mobilization process to ultimately impact the information battlespace across various theaters of operation.
Capt. Iva Brown explains what is expected from Information Operations planners and who is likely to succeed in this cognitively challenging career choice.
|07.22.2022
|07.25.2022 15:45
|Video Productions
|851402
|220722-A-WN705-806
|DOD_109126266
|00:04:50
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|0
|0
