    Information Operations Explained

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Maj. Xeriqua Garfinkel 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Soldiers from the 301st Information Operations (IO) Battalion validated their skills and their ability to work as a cohesive team during their July Training Readiness Exercise (TRX).

    The TRX is the organization’s last internal validation before IO Soldiers begin their mobilization process to ultimately impact the information battlespace across various theaters of operation.

    Capt. Iva Brown explains what is expected from Information Operations planners and who is likely to succeed in this cognitively challenging career choice.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851402
    VIRIN: 220722-A-WN705-806
    Filename: DOD_109126266
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Information Operations Explained, by MAJ Xeriqua Garfinkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    information operations
    theater information operations group

