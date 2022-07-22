Information Operations Explained

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851402" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 301st Information Operations (IO) Battalion validated their skills and their ability to work as a cohesive team during their July Training Readiness Exercise (TRX).



The TRX is the organization’s last internal validation before IO Soldiers begin their mobilization process to ultimately impact the information battlespace across various theaters of operation.



Capt. Iva Brown explains what is expected from Information Operations planners and who is likely to succeed in this cognitively challenging career choice.