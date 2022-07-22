B-roll and Interview with Royal New Zealand Navy Able Hydrographer Demi Libeau

220722-N-VQ947-1005 SAN DIEGO (22 July, 2022) - Royal New Zealand Navy Able Hydrographer Demi Libeau explains the equipment their team uses during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 in Southern California. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851396
|VIRIN:
|220722-N-VQ947-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109126180
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Multinational exercise
