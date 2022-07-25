Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin AFB Gopher Tortoise relocation

    EGLIN, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The wildlife population at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, rose dramatically over the last year due to a record number of gopher tortoises released across the installation. Eglin’s gopher tortoise population has grown to more than 4,300. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851393
    VIRIN: 220725-F-DH002-030
    Filename: DOD_109126058
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: EGLIN, FL, US

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Wildlife
    Conservation
    Eglin
    Tortoise
