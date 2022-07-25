Eglin AFB Gopher Tortoise relocation

The wildlife population at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, rose dramatically over the last year due to a record number of gopher tortoises released across the installation. Eglin’s gopher tortoise population has grown to more than 4,300. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851393
|VIRIN:
|220725-F-DH002-030
|Filename:
|DOD_109126058
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|EGLIN, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Eglin Air Force Base
