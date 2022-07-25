Eglin AFB Gopher Tortoise relocation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The wildlife population at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, rose dramatically over the last year due to a record number of gopher tortoises released across the installation. Eglin’s gopher tortoise population has grown to more than 4,300. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer)