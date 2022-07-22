Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Qualify on M9 Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 38th Regional Support Group from Cross Lanes, West Virginia, qualify on M9 pistol range July 22, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, during Warrior Exercise 78-22-02.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851384
    VIRIN: 220722-A-IF990-0001
    Filename: DOD_109125824
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Qualify on M9 Range, by SSG Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    Lightning Strikes
    Rail Splitters
    WAREX 782202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT