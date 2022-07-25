The 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron taught an introductory life support course on July 10, 2022, at the clinic on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
The class focused on roles and responsibilities in a moment of crisis, and ended with the 10 Airmen in attendance receiving a two-year CPR certification.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 11:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851373
|VIRIN:
|220724-F-QL331-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109125600
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Teaches introductory life support course, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT