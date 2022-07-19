Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The North Spark Defense Lab host NavalX Training Course at Grand Forks AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    319th Reconnaissance Wing Airmen, the local National Guard, and members from the University of North Dakota participated in a 3-day training course called NavalX from the Navy's Centers for Adaptive Warfighting at Grand Forks AFB's innovation center July 19 to the 21, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851372
    VIRIN: 220719-F-JP913-1001
    Filename: DOD_109125590
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The North Spark Defense Lab host NavalX Training Course at Grand Forks AFB, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    Navy
    GFAFB
    NavalX
    North Spark Defense Lab
    enters for Adaptive Warfighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT