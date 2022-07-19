319th Reconnaissance Wing Airmen, the local National Guard, and members from the University of North Dakota participated in a 3-day training course called NavalX from the Navy's Centers for Adaptive Warfighting at Grand Forks AFB's innovation center July 19 to the 21, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851372
|VIRIN:
|220719-F-JP913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109125590
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The North Spark Defense Lab host NavalX Training Course at Grand Forks AFB, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
