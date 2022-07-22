2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade welcomed Col. Grant Fawcett as the new brigade commander of 2nd SFAB at Ft. Bragg, N.C., July 22, 2022. Col. Fawcett assumed command of the 2nd SFAB, which is regionally aligned supporting foreign partner forces in AFRICOM. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cristina Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851368
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-UL822-102
|Filename:
|DOD_109125409
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|SPRING LAKE, NC, US
This work, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Change of Command, by PFC Cristina Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
