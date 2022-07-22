Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Change of Command

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Pfc. Cristina Gomez 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade welcomed Col. Grant Fawcett as the new brigade commander of 2nd SFAB at Ft. Bragg, N.C., July 22, 2022. Col. Fawcett assumed command of the 2nd SFAB, which is regionally aligned supporting foreign partner forces in AFRICOM. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cristina Gomez)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851368
    VIRIN: 220722-A-UL822-102
    Filename: DOD_109125409
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: SPRING LAKE, NC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    SFAC
    SFAB
    2SFAB

