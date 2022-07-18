Allied rocket artillery coordinates firing during Exercise Dynamic Front 2022 (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Allied rocket artillery systems practised synchronising their fires during Dynamic Front 22, a US-hosted artillery live-fire exercise held in Germany.

Synopsis

Allied rocket artillery systems practised synchronising their fires during Dynamic Front 2022, a US-hosted artillery live-fire exercise held in Germany.



During the exercise, Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) from Slovakia, the United Kingdom and the United States were used to perform fire missions under the command of a multinational higher headquarters, played this year by the UK-led Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC). This is made possible by the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities (ASCA), a software programme that links artillery batteries from different countries to a centralised, multinational command and control centre. Currently, nine NATO Allies participate in this programme, including Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.



During the exercise, the Slovak and US armies strengthened their cooperation by joining forces in the field: soldiers from the US Army’s 1-41 Field Artillery Battalion acted as a fire control centre for a battery from the Slovak 54th MLRS battalion, receiving and passing on fire missions. The US soldiers were part of the forces deployed to Europe in early 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.



Additionally, Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) from NATO invitee Finland worked alongside JTACS from the Czech Republic and Spain to direct the artillery fire while also calling in simulated air strikes from the US Air Force fighters.



Dynamic Front 22 featured MLRS systems that several NATO Allies have donated to Ukraine, including the M270 and the RM-70.



Footage includes shots of MLRS systems conducting a live-fire exercise; Czech and Finnish forward observers guiding Allied aircraft; US soldiers practising artillery procedures; and interviews with Slovak, UK, and US soldiers.

Transcript

(00:00) WIDE SHOT – BRITISH ARMY M270 MULTIPLE-LAUNCH ROCKET SYSTEM (MLRS) FIRING A ROCKET

(00:03) SLOW-MO SHOTS – UK MLRS FIRING

(00:10) GOPRO SHOT – UK MLRS FIRING

(00:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK SOLDIERS LOADING TRAINING ROCKETS INTO MLRS

(00:38) TIMELAPSE - UK SOLDIERS LOADING TRAINING ROCKETS INTO MLRS

(00:50) CLOSE-UP – UK SOLDIERS EXAMINING MAP

(00:54) MEDIUM SHOT – UK SOLDIER EXAMINING MAP

(01:03) MEDIUM SHOT – UK MLRS ON THE MOVE

(01:09) SLOW-MO SHOT – UK MLRS ON THE MOVE

(01:13) MEDIUM SHOT – US ARMY SOLDIER DISCUSSING FIRE MISSION WITH SLOVAK ARMY OFFICER

(01:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY FIRE DIRECTION CONTROL TENT

(01:25) WIDE SHOT – SLOVAK ARMY RM-70 MLRS LAUNCHING ROCKETS

(01:32) WIDE SHOT – POLISH ARMY AHS KRAB SELF-PROPELLED ARTILLERY ON THE MOVE

(01:46) VARIOUS SHOTS – CZECH ARMY JOINT TERMINAL ATTACK CONTROLLERS (JTACs) DIRECTING US AIR FORCE JET FROM OBSERVATION POINT

(01:53) VARIOUS SHOTS – FINNISH ARMY JTACs DIRECTING US AIR FORCE JET FROM OBSERVATION POINT

(02:12) MEDIUM SHOT – FINNISH JTAC AND US ARMY SOLDIER

(02:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS PRACTISING DRY-FIRE ARTILLERY MISSIONS

(02:45) VARIOUS SHOTS – ARRC HIGHER HEADQUARTERS DURING EXERCISE

(02:57) SOUNDBITE (English) British Army Brigadier Matt Birch, Chief of Joint Fires and Influence, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

“Exercise Dynamic Front is a fantastic opportunity for lots of NATO nations to come together with their artillery and demonstrate how we bring them together rapidly and deliver battle-winning effect.”

(03:07) SOUNDBITE (English) British Army Brigadier Matt Birch, Chief of Joint Fires and Influence, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

“It’s all about delivering more massive firepower to try and defeat the enemy. And we do that by various methods. We’ve got specialist communications. The Artillery Systems Cooperation Agreement is a way that all the different nations can digitally speak to each other. We then have liaison officers as well that reinforce that, to make sure we achieve the effects that we want on the enemy, at the time when we want it.”

(03:34) SOUNDBITE (English) British Army Brigadier Matt Birch, Chief of Joint Fires and Influence, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

“Yes, the current operational situation in Europe demonstrates the compelling nature to deliver artillery effectively. Artillery, like any technology, continues to evolve. We need to make sure that we are at the cutting edge of it, so that we can use it to the best effect, and make sure all our people remain trained to it, no matter which NATO nation they come from. And this is therefore a unique opportunity to come together, validate the previous training that’s happened, and continue to allow us to develop and be at that cutting edge of technology.”

(04:04) SOUNDBITE (Slovak) Slovak Army Captain Peter Kalna, 54th MLRS Battalion

“For our soldiers, first of all, it's an excellent opportunity to practise capabilities that we are not able to perform in our training areas for space reasons. But it's also an excellent opportunity to work with and gain experience from our Alliance colleagues.”

(04:24) SOUNDBITE (Slovak) Slovak Army Captain Peter Kalna, 54th MLRS Battalion

“Establishing this cooperation with US troops but also with Alliance troops a prerequisite to build up our capabilities and become interoperable when deployed with our colleagues in any operation, whether on the territory of the Slovak Republic or somewhere else.”

(04:45) SOUNDBITE (English) US Army Staff Sergeant William Bainter, 1-41 Field Artillery Battalion

“We came out here to reinforce our NATO Allies in the region, and to prevent or deter Russian aggression any further.”

(04:53) SOUNDBITE (English) US Army Staff Sergeant William Bainter, 1-41 Field Artillery Battalion

“Being an artilleryman, you know, going out shooting, and then pulling that piece back into the hide so it’s not being hit by counter-fires – they do the exact same thing. It looks like us out there shooting, so it really does provide that extra level of security knowing that, hey, not only are we doing this the way you guys do it, but we’re doing it as accurately as possible.”

