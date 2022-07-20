Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UARC Outreach Event on Tactical Autonomy BAA

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Department of the Air Force University Affiliated Research Center on Tactical Autonomy held its first public outreach event on its upcoming Broad Agency Announcement July 20, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 09:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 851363
    VIRIN: 220720-F-TH808-001
    Filename: DOD_109125307
    Length: 01:52:30
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    This work, UARC Outreach Event on Tactical Autonomy BAA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

