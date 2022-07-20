The Department of the Air Force University Affiliated Research Center on Tactical Autonomy held its first public outreach event on July 20, 2022 to discuss the details of its upcoming Broad Agency Announcement.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 08:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|851361
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-TH808-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109125257
|Length:
|01:52:30
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, University Affiliated Research Center on Tactical Autonomy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT