3/12 Airlift Drill B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines conduct an airlift of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle at a helicopter external lift drill on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 18, 2022. 3/12 regularly conducts airlift training to improve rapid insertion and extraction of equipment, producing lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of operations across a wide range of missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)
|07.19.2022
|07.25.2022 08:06
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
