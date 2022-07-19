Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/12 Airlift Drill B-Roll

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines conduct an airlift of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle at a helicopter external lift drill on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 18, 2022. 3/12 regularly conducts airlift training to improve rapid insertion and extraction of equipment, producing lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of operations across a wide range of missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851359
    VIRIN: 220719-M-VR873-1001
    Filename: DOD_109125159
    Length: 00:08:15
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

