If you live behind @U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Panzer Kaserne, you may have heard noises from the shooting range throughout the years. Construction is now complete on an enclosure to minimize that noise!
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 07:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851357
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-FB640-815
|Filename:
|DOD_109125144
|Length:
|00:11:06
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Range Ceremony b-roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT