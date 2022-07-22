Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Ceremony b-roll

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    07.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Stuttgart

    If you live behind @U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Panzer Kaserne, you may have heard noises from the shooting range throughout the years. Construction is now complete on an enclosure to minimize that noise!

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 07:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851357
    VIRIN: 220722-A-FB640-815
    Filename: DOD_109125144
    Length: 00:11:06
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USAG Stuttgart
    MCB Panzer Kaserne
    Panzer Kaserne
    range ceremony

