Women, Peace, and Security - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

Gender and Protection Planning training is a very important aspect of the Women, Peace, and Security initiative. Female peacekeepers provide a different gender perspective and can inspire other women and children that they too can be part of their community. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 05:20
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
