Around AFCENT - July 14

AT PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, MEMBERS FROM THE 378TH EXPEDITIONARY CIVIL ENGINEER SQUADRON CONDUCTED A TRAINING TO TEST THEIR MULTI-CAPBLE FIREFIGHTERS. THE TRAINING PROVIDED THE FIREFIGHTERS, WHO ATTENDED A NATIONAL REGISTRY EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN PROGRAM, AN OPPORTUNITY TO TEST THEIR CLASSROOM LEARNING IN A REAL WORLD SCENARIO.



AND SERVICE WOMEN FROM ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, CAMP ARIFJAN, AND CAMP BUEHRING MET WITH KUWAITI WOMEN AT A WOMEN’S PEACE AND SECURITY DIWANIYA. THIS EVENT PROVIDED AN OPPORUTNITY TO STRENGTHEN TIES BY EMPOWERING WOMEN TO SHARE THEIR PERSPECTIVES AND OPINIONS.



FINALLY, THE 332ND AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING CONDUCTED A JOINT AIR INTEGRATION EXERCISE WITH PARTNER NATION JOINT TERMINAL ATTACK CONTROLLERS. THE EXERCISE STRENGTHENED MISSION-ESSENTIAL PROFICIENCES BY PROVIDING AN ENVIRONMENT TO REHEARSE TACTICS AND PROCEDURES WITH COALITION PARTNERS.