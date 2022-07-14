Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F15s fly over in support of Dynamic Front 22

    GERMANY

    07.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airman with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing from Lakenheath, United Kingdom fly an F15 Eagle over the Grafenwoehr Training Area during exercise Dynamic Front 22 at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 14, 2022. Dynamic Front 22 is the premier U.S. led NATO and partner integrated exercise focused on fires interoperability throughout the U.S. European Command Theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 03:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851353
    VIRIN: 220714-A-RG158-791
    Filename: DOD_109125049
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, F15s fly over in support of Dynamic Front 22, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Dynamicfront
    56AC

