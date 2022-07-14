F15s fly over in support of Dynamic Front 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airman with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing from Lakenheath, United Kingdom fly an F15 Eagle over the Grafenwoehr Training Area during exercise Dynamic Front 22 at Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 14, 2022. Dynamic Front 22 is the premier U.S. led NATO and partner integrated exercise focused on fires interoperability throughout the U.S. European Command Theater. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ryan Parr)