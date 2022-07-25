NCO Professional Development Class - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

SGT 1st Class Edna Reinosa is the primary instructor for the NCO Professional Development class at Garuda Canti Dharma II. She and her team are working to enhance these selected TNI NCOs on military leadership, troop leading procedures, and other professional skills that further enable their ability to lead and mentor their soldiers. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 00:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851350
|VIRIN:
|220725-A-OJ129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109124947
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
