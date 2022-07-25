Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Professional Development Class - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    SGT 1st Class Edna Reinosa is the primary instructor for the NCO Professional Development class at Garuda Canti Dharma II. She and her team are working to enhance these selected TNI NCOs on military leadership, troop leading procedures, and other professional skills that further enable their ability to lead and mentor their soldiers. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 00:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851350
    VIRIN: 220725-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109124947
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    PKO
    GPOI
    WPS
    GCD22
    Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

