    MRF-D 22: Exercise Koolendong Week 2

    YAMPI SOUND, WA, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with India Co., 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and Australian Army soldiers with 16th Battalion, Royal Western Australia Regiment, conduct an air assault during exercise Koolendong 22 in Yampi Sound, WA, Australia, July 20 through 22, 2022. Exercise Koolendong 22 is a combined and joint force exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations conducted by U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers, U.S. Airmen, and Australian Defence Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 01:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851349
    VIRIN: 220722-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109124897
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: YAMPI SOUND, WA, AU

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    USMC
    ADF
    Exercise Koolendong
    MRF-D 22
    India 3/7

