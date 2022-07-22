MRF-D 22: Exercise Koolendong Week 2

U.S. Marines with India Co., 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and Australian Army soldiers with 16th Battalion, Royal Western Australia Regiment, conduct an air assault during exercise Koolendong 22 in Yampi Sound, WA, Australia, July 20 through 22, 2022. Exercise Koolendong 22 is a combined and joint force exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations conducted by U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers, U.S. Airmen, and Australian Defence Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|07.22.2022
|07.25.2022 01:52
|B-Roll
|851349
|220722-M-KG021-1001
|1001
|DOD_109124897
|00:03:54
|YAMPI SOUND, WA, AU
|3
|3
