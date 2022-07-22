On this Pacific News: In Kunsan, South Korea, six United States Air Force F-35 Lightning aircraft arrived from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska to conduct combined training with Republic of Korea Air Force, Rim of the Pacific Military forces from Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the U.S., fired upon and sunk the decommissioned ex-USS Rodney M. Davis during a sinking exercise, and in Indonesia, Exercise Garuda Canti Dharma 2022 kicked off with an opening ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 22:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|851344
|VIRIN:
|220722-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109124712
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: July 22, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
