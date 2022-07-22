Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: July 22, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Kunsan, South Korea, six United States Air Force F-35 Lightning aircraft arrived from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska to conduct combined training with Republic of Korea Air Force, Rim of the Pacific Military forces from Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the U.S., fired upon and sunk the decommissioned ex-USS Rodney M. Davis during a sinking exercise, and in Indonesia, Exercise Garuda Canti Dharma 2022 kicked off with an opening ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 22:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 851344
    VIRIN: 220722-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109124712
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP 

    This work, Pacific News: July 22, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    SINKEX
    IndoAsiaPacific
    Garuda Canti Dharma
    IndoPacom
    RIMPAC22

