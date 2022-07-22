Pacific News: July 22, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: In Kunsan, South Korea, six United States Air Force F-35 Lightning aircraft arrived from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska to conduct combined training with Republic of Korea Air Force, Rim of the Pacific Military forces from Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the U.S., fired upon and sunk the decommissioned ex-USS Rodney M. Davis during a sinking exercise, and in Indonesia, Exercise Garuda Canti Dharma 2022 kicked off with an opening ceremony.