B-roll and Interview of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Dive Team

220723-N-N0842-1001 SAN DIEGO (23 July 2022) – A member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Dive Team discusses equipment utilized by their team during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 in Southern California. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Yeoman Mathew Woods)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 22:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851336
|VIRIN:
|220723-N-N0842-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109124599
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Multinational exercise
