Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll and Interview with U.S. Marine Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Kates 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220723-N-VQ947-1003 SAN DIEGO (23 July 2022) - U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Butcher explains the equipment utilized by Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) One in support to Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 in Southern California. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Devin Kates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851333
    VIRIN: 220723-N-VQ947-1003
    Filename: DOD_109124543
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll and Interview with U.S. Marine Corps, by PO2 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Multinational exercise

    TAGS

    Southern California
    Capable Adaptive Partners
    CTF 177
    RIMPAC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT