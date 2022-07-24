Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force's (Air Forces Central), new commander delivers a welcome message to the AFCENT community.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 15:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|851308
|VIRIN:
|220724-F-SY677-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109124368
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New AFCENT CC Message to Force, by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT