    Advanced Leaders Course Trainees Conduct the ACFT

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Franklin Cuello Grandados 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Advanced Leaders Course trainees conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test on July 23, 2022, at the Regional Training Site - Maintenance in Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Franklin Cuello)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851307
    VIRIN: 190319-A-FP297-1001
    Filename: DOD_109124358
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: WI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    ALC
    Fort McCoy
    Advanced Leaders Course
    Regional Training Site - Maintenance
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

