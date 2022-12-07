Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division History

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    A brief history of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division going back to the creation as the 325th Infantry Regiment at Camp Gordon, Georgia in 1917.

    Video by SSG Andrew Mallett

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851304
    VIRIN: 220712-A-HL439-566
    Filename: DOD_109124342
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    2nd Brigade
    U.S. Army
    paratrooper
    Lets go

