2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division History

A brief history of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division going back to the creation as the 325th Infantry Regiment at Camp Gordon, Georgia in 1917.
Video by SSG Andrew Mallett
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851304
|VIRIN:
|220712-A-HL439-566
|Filename:
|DOD_109124342
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
