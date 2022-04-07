"This is it" Soldiers find love and purpose during 4th of July mission in Gatlinburg

A true American love story takes a new chapter. The Mitchell's met about two decades ago and shared their first kiss while on mission in Gatlinburg, Tennessee during the 100th Army Band's 4th of July performance. Now in 2022 MSG Kelly Mitchell will be leaving to pursue other leadership roles in another unit. This will be the first time in her career she has went to another unit, and will be without her husband. While the couple will not be serving under the same unit anymore, they reflect on the impact the Army has had on their relationship, family-life, career path, and what it truly means to be a musician in the United States Army.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 12:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851301
|VIRIN:
|220704-A-SV038-078
|Filename:
|DOD_109124325
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|GATLINBURG, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
