Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "This is it" Soldiers find love and purpose during 4th of July mission in Gatlinburg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GATLINBURG, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A true American love story takes a new chapter. The Mitchell's met about two decades ago and shared their first kiss while on mission in Gatlinburg, Tennessee during the 100th Army Band's 4th of July performance. Now in 2022 MSG Kelly Mitchell will be leaving to pursue other leadership roles in another unit. This will be the first time in her career she has went to another unit, and will be without her husband. While the couple will not be serving under the same unit anymore, they reflect on the impact the Army has had on their relationship, family-life, career path, and what it truly means to be a musician in the United States Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 12:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851301
    VIRIN: 220704-A-SV038-078
    Filename: DOD_109124325
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: GATLINBURG, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "This is it" Soldiers find love and purpose during 4th of July mission in Gatlinburg, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Army
    Gatlinburg
    100th Army Band
    Fort Knox (KY)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT