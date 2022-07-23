Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Leader Course Candidates Conduct ACFT

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Stacey Ramos 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Candidates of the Advanced Leader Course conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test for diagnostic and record purposes on July 23, 2022 at the Regional Training Site - Maintenance in Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Stacey Ramos)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851298
    VIRIN: 220723-A-PX760-488
    Filename: DOD_109124269
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: WI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Fort McCoy
    Advanced Leader Course
    Regional Training Site - Maintenance
    ACFT
    Army Combat Fitness Test

