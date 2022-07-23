Advanced Leader Course Candidates Conduct ACFT

Candidates of the Advanced Leader Course conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test for diagnostic and record purposes on July 23, 2022 at the Regional Training Site - Maintenance in Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Stacey Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2022 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851298
|VIRIN:
|220723-A-PX760-488
|Filename:
|DOD_109124269
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|WI, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
